One million first corona jabs in Flanders this weekend

At present, about 962,000 people in Flanders have received a first dose of a corona vaccine. This is 18 percent of the adult population. 370,000 of them have also had their second jab in the meantime, which equals almost 7 percent of the adult population.

"Flanders is doing better than the European average", Dirk Dewolf of the agency underlined. 9 in 10 people in the age category above 85 were vaccinated, as was 80 percent of health care workers. Both categories received priority in the vaccination strategy. At present, the age category of 65+ is being vaccinated in Flanders. The next group will be people of all age categories with underlying health issues.

Wouter Beke told reporters that the Easter holidays "are absolutely no holidays for the vaccination campaign. We will have 600,000 extra jabs in this Easter period", says Beke. The lion's share, about 358,000 doses, are expected next week.