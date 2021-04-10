Belgium earmarks 4 million euros for war-torn Tigray
The Belgian minister for International Cooperation and Development, Meryame Kitir, has announced financial support worth 4 million euros for the war-stricken Ethiopian region of Tigray.
Tigray, in the north of Ethiopia, has been the scene of terrible war crimes the past months as a civil war is taking place there. There are reports of civilians that are targeted in mass killings, looting, rapings and other war crimes. Kitir said that the money will be donated to the Red Cross, to help war victims to cope and to start a new life.