Iconic discotheque "The Fuse" turns into a museum - but not without a dance floor

The renowned Brussels dance club "The Fuse" has taken up a different role in times of corona. Instead of receiving 800 party-goers on a Friday evening, it now receives 60 visitors per hour. At the exhibition, they can learn about the history of the venue, and how it developed into one of the country's iconic clubs for pounding techno music. At the end of the visit, they can briefly take some time to dance like in the old days - discotheques in Belgium have been closed continuously for over a year now - but taking into account social distancing.