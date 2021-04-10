"Wait until mid-May to reopen pubs and restaurants in Belgium"

One thing seems certain: the schools will reopen on Monday 19 April after an extended three-week Easter break. Normally, non-essential shops should reopen one week later, as had been promised at the end of March: the present extra measures had only been installed for four weeks with PM Alexander De Croo talking of "an extended Easter break".

But if you allow these relaxations, argues Mr Facon, it would be better to postpone the next phase until mid-May considering the fact that corona statistics are only improving slowly.

"I am not the one to make the final decision, but reopening the schools, the shops and the hospitality industry in just two weeks' time seems a bit much to me", Mr Facon said.