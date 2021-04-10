Women speak out about sexual violence in Brussels, police have special teams patrolling

Reports about sexual intimidation and violence in Brussels are not new. At present, police services across the capital receive more than one complaint each day, but this is just the tip of the iceberg as many victims don't go to the police.

Since March, two of six police zones in the capital are deploying so-called "sexism control teams". Police officers in plain clothing patrol the streets to monitor sexual intimidation or other sexist behaviour that can't be tolerated in order to catch offenders red-handed.

The two first tickets were written in the Brussels North police zone recently. In both cases, a female undercover police officer was intimidated by men. Olivier Slosse, who heads the police zone Brussels Capital-Elsene says that "we focus on places where sexual intimidation is more likely to happen, such as public transport, bus or metro stops and in parks." The aim is also to create more awareness among men: talking to them is just as important as writing a ticket.