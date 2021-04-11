21-year-old dies when he tries to escape a police corona check in a hotel

When police arrived, the guests tried to hide. One young man from Deurne decided to climb out of the window but fell down. Police officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but the man passed away. The emotional impact on police, hotel staff and friends of the victim was enormous. They received professional help.

Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever said he was shocked by the accident. "The man's death confronts us with the consequences of the long lockdown period and the mental impact this has on youngsters in particular. I hope we will be able to stage a serene debate about this."