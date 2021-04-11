21-year-old dies when he tries to escape a police corona check in a hotel
A 21-year-old man has died in the city of Antwerp last night. He had climbed through a hotel window when police entered the room to stage corona checks at a party. Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever was shocked to hear about the accident. The judicial authorities have started an investigation.
Antwerp police were called around 4 o'clock in the morning for what seemed like a lockdown party in a hotel room in the Meistraat. There had been several reports of noise nuisance in a room on the fourth floor. Hotel staff had spoken to the guests, but this was of no avail. There were reportedly 8 people in the room.
When police arrived, the guests tried to hide. One young man from Deurne decided to climb out of the window but fell down. Police officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but the man passed away. The emotional impact on police, hotel staff and friends of the victim was enormous. They received professional help.
Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever said he was shocked by the accident. "The man's death confronts us with the consequences of the long lockdown period and the mental impact this has on youngsters in particular. I hope we will be able to stage a serene debate about this."