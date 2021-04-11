Fewer patients in critical care as most corona figures continue to improve

The figures continue to improve, but only slightly. Between 4 and 10 April, 250 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital, a drop of 7 percent on the week. However, this rolling average indicator remains exactly the same as yesterday. Hospitals reported 255 new admissions yesterday, while 320 patients could return home.

This brings the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals to 3,027 (-89 compared to yesterday). 905 of them are receiving critical care (-20); 534 (+11) are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the number fatalities keeps rising. 43 people died each day after contracting Covid-19, a rise of 49 percent on the week.

Between 1 and 7 April 3,599 new cases were reported each day on average, 21 percent less than the week before that. The reproduction figure meanwhile remains just below 1, standing at 0.97. This means that the epidemic is shrinking, slowly but surely, for the time being. 100 corona patients are passing on the disease to 97 others at present.