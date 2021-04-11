Stoffel Vandoorne wins E-Prix in Rome in "weekend full of emotions"

Vandoorne jumps from 15th to 4th place in the Formula E standings. "This feels good, after what happened yesterday", he told reporters, referring to yesterday's crash (picture below). "I had confidence in the car, overtaking challengers when I could and the team had an excellent attack strategy. I managed to maintain the gap with Alex Sims."

7 minutes before the end of the race, the safety car suspended the race. "You never know what to expect then. I was not easy to resume, but I just had to stay focused and make no mistakes."

"It was a weekend full of emotions with the Super Pole yesterday followed by crash, but it feels great to win today."