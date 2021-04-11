Vaccination campaign gaining speed: centres open on Sundays as numbers of doses are increasing

Until now, there were hardly any centres open on Sunday, but this is about to change. Today, the hubs in Malle (Antwerp), Tielt (West Flanders) and Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders) are opening their doors to cope with an increasing amount of doses that are becoming available. They will be followed by other vaccination sites in the coming weeks. Belgium has 95 of these vaccination places. The number of volunteers is very high, and they are prepared to work longer hours if necessary.

Next week will see some 360,000 jabs (compared to 250,000 this week) in people's arms. "This will go up to reach 500,000 by the end of May and in June. This means that opening hours will be adapted to be able to cope", explains Ria Vandenreyt of the Flemish Health Care Agency.