Various lockdown parties stopped across Flanders, turbulent night in Ghent
Various illegal lockdown parties were stopped by police across Flanders last night. Ghent had a turbulent night, police even had to intervene twice on one location. In Antwerp, one woman got injured when she tried to escape a police check.
Various illegal lockdown parties were stopped by police across Flanders last night. Ghent police had a particulary busy evening and night. In total, the ban on social gatherings was flouted 86 times.
One lockdown party included 28 people: 18 adults and 10 children.
Another party had to be stopped twice. At their first intervention, police were confronted with 15 party-goers, at the second intervention still 11. "These eleven people will have to pay the fine twice", says Matto Langeraert, the spokesman of the Ghent police.
He added that there were al least two other lockdown parties with 20 attendants. Friday evening had been relatively quiet in Ghent.
Woman injured in Borgerhout
In Borgerhout, police stopped an illegal lockdown party with 16 people, including 4 children. One lady tried to escape, pretending she had to go to the toilet. She tried to get away through a window, but hurt her shoulder during her escape.
Two men jump off roof in Dilsen-Stokkem
In Dilsem-Stokkem, in Limburg province, police noticed that a possible lockdown party could be going on in a house in the Europalaan. When they rang the door bell to check, they discovered four people.
Six others had fled the room via the roof. When they carried out further checks on the roof, police saw how two of these six people jumped down. They did not get injured.