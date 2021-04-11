Various lockdown parties stopped across Flanders, turbulent night in Ghent

One lockdown party included 28 people: 18 adults and 10 children.

Another party had to be stopped twice. At their first intervention, police were confronted with 15 party-goers, at the second intervention still 11. "These eleven people will have to pay the fine twice", says Matto Langeraert, the spokesman of the Ghent police.

He added that there were al least two other lockdown parties with 20 attendants. Friday evening had been relatively quiet in Ghent.

