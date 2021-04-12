300 businesses are rapid-testing staff

The government earmarked a million euros for the project and so far 265,000 tests have already been handed out.

Supermarket chain Delhaize is one of the companies benefitting from the free tests. Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) visited the company’s distribution centre this morning.

PM De Croo: “Every new day new businesses are showing an interest and that’s a good thing. The idea is to test people twice a week. Don’t underestimate it: 300 companies means a lot of people and even more tests. We’re asking businesses to take advantage of this offer. If you have to work onsite, let’s do it as safely as possible. Rapid tests are an important factor in ensuring things can be done safely.”