86 people fined as police break up 4 lockdown parties in Ghent

The parties took place on Saturday evening. The police even had to return a second time to one of the illegal gatherings. “When we went there the first time there were 15 people present. The second time around there were 11 people there. They were issued with on-the-spot fines of 250 euro twice”, Mr Langeraert told VRT News.

At another gathering police found a total of 28 people present. Of these 18 were adults and 10 minors. The two other parties had 22 and 14 people present. A total of 86 violations on the restrictions on gatherings were recorded and relevant fines issued.

On Friday evening Ghent police issued just 9 fines for violations of the restrictions. 2 of this were for failure to observe the curfew and 7 for breaches of the restrictions on gatherings.