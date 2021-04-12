Belgium eager to experiment with test events

Pressure is mounting for relaxations now Belgium’s vaccination campaign has upped a gear. Speaking on VRT TV last night health minister Vandenbroucke insisted relaxations are only possible when pressure on hospitals is cut. “At the end of March we only had 39 critical care beds left” he noted.

The health minister stressed the need to make a distinction between events staged indoors and out. Outdoors there is less risk of contagion. Mr Vandenbroucke is following experiments in the Netherlands, where events have been staged safely. He is eager to stage test events in Belgium too. The Dutch example shows that if certain conditions are met events can take place without people coming down with coronavirus.

By getting the consultative committee to set out a framework for events, organisers who wish to stage a test event under scientific scrutiny will know who to contact and who will evaluate their proposal. Mr Vandenbroucke says rapid testing ahead of an event is a key part of such experiments.