First Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in Belgium

The news that the first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being delivered today (Monday 12 April) comes from the Vaccination Taskforce’s spokeswoman Gudrun Briat.

The European Medicines Agency gave the green light for the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on 11 March. This was trumpeted as being an important step for the vaccination campaign, not least because unlike other coronavirus vaccines Johnson & Johnson requires just one shot rather than two.

There had been some uncertainty as to when the first consignment of the vaccine that was developed by Johnson & Johnson’s Belgian daughter company Janssen Pharmaceutica would be delivered. Previously a date of 19 April had been given for the first shipment to arrive here. Belgium hopes to receive 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the end of June.