Ghent Festival is cancelled in favour of alternative programme

All we can do is look back at earlier scenes on Ghent’s Flax Market and hope they can resume in 2022.

The ten-day event usually attracts a million visitors. The City of Ghent plans to stage an alternative programme of festivities and is releasing cash for these events. Mayor Mathias De Clercq: “We’ve established a special fund of 1 million euros. Organisations can submit proposals that will be examined by a jury. Grants start at 2,500 euros and go up to 40,000 euros. We are giving creativity free rein and the opportunity to present nice things to the people of Ghent and offer solace. That will still allow us to look ahead to a great summer”.