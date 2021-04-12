Golden Boot De Caigny gives Belgium victory against Ireland

After defeats at the hands of The Netherlands, Germany and Norway, De Caigny’s goal provided the Red Flames with their first win this calendar year. Despite being favourites against the national side ranked 31st in the FIFA rankings, the Irish proved to be no push over for the Belgians.

However, Tine De Caigny’s goal that fell during the opening 15 minutes of the match proved sufficient. She was the quickest to pick up on a free kick that had been taken by her RSC Anderlecht teammate Laura De Neve. Just minutes later De Neve was forced to leave the field injured. KAA Gent Ladies’ Lenie Onzia was brought on to replace her.

Anyone that had hoped that De Caigny’s goal might be the taste of things to come was sorely disappointed. Despite further good scoring opportunities for both De Caigny and Tessa Wullaert the ball failed to find the back of the net.

Nevertheless, the Belgian defence and keeper proved more than sufficient to contain any threat the Irish may have posed. On the two occasions that the Irish looked like scoring the Belgian keeper Justien Odeurs was on hand to deny them. The 1-0 final score was the Red Flames first victory in 2021.