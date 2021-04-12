Just under 900 COVID-19 patients on Belgian intensive care wards

During the week from 5 to 11 April an average of 254 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Sunday the country’s hospitals reported 202 admissions (down 53 on Saturday’s figures). 119 patients were discharged. There are currently 3,048 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals (-27). Of these 899 (-20) patients are on intensive care wards and 540 (+5) are on ventilators.

During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 43 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 46.6% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week when an average of 29 people/day died.

During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 3,588 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 20% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, last week’s figures include Easter Monday, a public holiday on which fewer tests were carried out than would have been the case on a normal weekday. Since the onset of the pandemic here in Belgium last March 925,746 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 45,200 tests were carried out each day. This is 29% down on the average number of tests carried out during the previous week. Of those tested 8.9% test positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproduction (R0) rate for coronavirus currently stands at 0.99.

On Saturday 10 April, the latest day for which figures are available, 1,855,977 people in Belgium had received 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 20.2% of the adult population. 620,032 people had already received their second dose.