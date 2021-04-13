6th COVID-19 health study finds that one in three of us are lonely

The measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus have meant that all of us have been obliged to limit our social contacts. Most of those questioned feel that this is something that they miss.

The feeling of missing social contact with others is most prevalent among people between the ages of 30 and 49. 69% of those in this age demographic say that they are missing the social contact they had with (extended) family, friends and work colleagues. 65% of people between the ages of 50 and 65 said the same.

Couples and single people with children are the most unhappy with the lack of contact with people from outside their homes. 70% of couples and 69% of single parents said that they miss being able to socialise. This was 73% among people living with a disability.

One in three people that took part in the survey said that they feel very lonely. 25% of those surveyed said that they suffer from anxiety and/or depression.

34% of those aged between 18 and 29 said that they suffered anxiety, while 38% said that they suffered from depression. In this age demographic Women especially (40% of them) suffer from anxiety and/or depression.

Possibly the most alarming figure of all is that one in four of those surveyed said that they had had suicidal thoughts at least one since the start of the coronavirus crisis last March.