COVID-19: Slight fall in hospitalisations, new cases down 20%

During the week from 6 to 12 April the country’s hospitals reported an average of 253 admissions of patients with COVID-19 each day. This is down 5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Monday 12 April (the figures for Sunday 11 April) the hospitals reported 222 new admissions of patients with COVID-19. 88 patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 3,214, a rise of 129 on yesterday’s figures. During the past week the number of patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals has risen by 5%.

Of those hospitalised 919 (+20) are on intensive care wards and 549 (+9) are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care has risen by 6% during the past week, while the number of patients on ventilators is currently 13% higher than it was a week ago.

During the week from 3 to 9 April an average of 43 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 28.9% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 23,503 with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 3 to 9 April an average of 3,485 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is fall of 20% on the figures for the previous week. However, the figures include the Easter weekend during which fewer tests were caried out than would have been the case on weekdays. Furthermore, the average number of tests carried out each day (42,400) is down 32% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 927,229 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

Of those tested 9.4% tested positive. This is way above the 5% positivity rate, above which the WHO considers an epidemic to be “concerning”.

The basic reproduction rate (R0) of the virus currently stands at 0.99. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 99 people.

On Sunday 11 April, the last day for which figures are available, 1,882,165 people in Belgium had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 20.5% of the adult population. 621,653 of these had also already been given their second shot.