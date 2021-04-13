Investigation into new threats made against the virologist Marc Van Ranst

He has been the victim of threats in the past and a couple of weeks ago was inundated with crank calls on his mobile phone. Now Professor Van Ranst has complained of new threats being made to him on social media. This time a discotheque owner from the Maasland area in the East of Limburg Province took it upon himself to threaten the virologist. Professor Van Ranst reported the threats to the Maasland Local Police Service. The Limburg Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation.



In the social media post the discotheque owners wrote that “a bullet is too good” for Professor Van Van Ranst and said that he hopes that the virologist “suffers from thrombosis after he has been vaccinated”.

Also writing on social media Professor Van Ranst said that he is “pig sick of these constant threats”. He added that some politicians and columnists should realise that their actions and words fuel these kinds of actions.