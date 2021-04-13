Ramadan off to a better start

How many of Belgium’s 700,000 Muslims are taking part is unclear, but young people too are attracted to the Ramadan, though they may miss the conviviality of gatherings past.

Erkan Konak, the president of the Selimiye Mosque in Heusden-Zolder (Limburg) says the situation is not as bad as last year, when the mosque was closed.

“Today 15 people can attend prayers. We also have a streaming service. We stream ceremonies via our YouTube channel.”