Woman discovers beaver in her swimming pool

The woman contacted the relevant authorities and volunteers from the organisation Animal Rescue Service went to the woman’s garden to catch the bever. It was released back into nature a few kilometres away.

A spokesperson for Animal Rescue Service told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that it was no easy task catching the beaver. It took three people to do so. It was the first time ever that they had been called to remove a beaver from a swimming pool.

"There are quite a lot of beavers in Leuven and the surrounding area, particularly in the River Dijle and its tributaries. However, this was the first time we have ever had to rescue a beaver from a swimming pool. It was something very special”.

"We notice that beaver numbers are on the rise. Previously you only found them in the Ardennes, but now you find them around Leuven, especially heading towards Limburg. The population is growing steadily”.

The beaver was released 5 minutes’ drive from where he was found in an area where he has everything he could wish for: water, toads to eat and plenty of trees to chew on.