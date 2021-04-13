Yet another smash at motorway roadworks
For the third weekday in a row the E313 motorway in Geel (Antwerp) has been the scene of a serious accident. Works are underway on a bridge. Today a van crashed into a truck in a jam.
One person was injured and is now in hospital in a serious condition. Monday and Friday one person was killed on each occasion. The Roads Agency rejects criticism the accidents are due to poor signposting, but the agency will now provide extra road information at the site.
The E313 connects the Flemish port of Antwerp with Liege, Wallonia’s commercial and industrial heart.