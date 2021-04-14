Travel ban to end on 19 April

Starting 19 April the travel ban will be trashed. Travel with once again be allowed to other EU states. Travellers returning from red zone countries will be required to undergo corona tests on days 1 and 7 and comply with seven days of quarantine restrictions.

From 19 April, the Monday following the Easter break, schools reopen. Remote teaching will continue for all pupils in the last four years of secondary for half of all school hours. In higher education up to one day a week of face-to-face teaching is permitted with exams to be sat in person.



From 26 April you will be able to meet up in tens instead of fours now. Non-medical contact professionals, e.g. tattoo artists, barbers and hairdressers will be able to reopen too. Test events start in the cultural, sports and events sector. An appointment is no longer needed to shop for the non-essentials you need.



Outside hospitality i.e. outdoor pavement cafés, restaurants and terraces will be allowed to open starting 8 May. Also from 8 May visits to your home by two cuddle buddies from different households will be allowed at the same time.

Starting 8 May the curfew will be replaced by a ban on gatherings of more than 3 people from midnight to 5AM.

Up to 50 people may attend cultural events and faith ceremonies in the open air. Amusement parks may reopen.



Organised outdoor activities for youngsters with 25 participants (to the age of 18) and indoor events with maximum 10 participants are allowed for under 13s.

The relaxations pencilled in for 8 May are conditional on 70% of over 65s having been offered the vaccine and the situation in critical care having improved.

By June more cultural events outdoors will be possible. Fairs will be permitted.



Clear rules will be announced for summer camps.



Indoor settings of pubs and restaurants may reopen. More social contacts at home will be allowed and the first cultural and faith events will be permitted indoors. Gyms and fitness centres indoors will reopen.

These 'June' relaxations will go ahead if virtually all over 65s have been offered the jab and the situation in critical care has normalised.

