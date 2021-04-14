Covid critical care patients at their highest level

On average in the week to 13 April 257 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is unchanged on the week. Yesterday there was a 5% fall.



On Tuesday 258 patients (+33 on the day) were hospitalised. 351 (+260) were discharged.

3,127 patients (-88) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 1% on the week. 945 (+26) are in intensive care. The figure is up 6% on



the week. 556 (+7) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 10 April on average 43 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 24% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 10 April, 3,452 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 19% on the week.



930,603 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

On average 41,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 10 April. The figure is down 31% on the week. 9.5% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 1.01. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 101 others and the epidemic is widening.

By 12 April 1,925,956 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. 631,448 had had their second shot.