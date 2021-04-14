Wild chase through Antwerp ends in suspected car thief jumping off bridge

Police started the chase as the car had been reported stolen. It was a smart ANPR camera that recognises car number plates that sounded the alarm. Police sped off in hot pursuit, but the driver ignored all requests to stop and raced off. Police chased the stolen vehicle across many of Antwerp’s famous landmarks, the Groenplaats, the market square and the Leien, as arterial roads are called in the metropolis.

Finally, a second police vehicle attempted to block the stolen vehicle’s progress. The car nudged the police car and crossed the central reservation. The vehicle was stopped 100m down the road. Police easily collared the passenger but the driver attempted to escape by jumping off a bridge. Fortunately, officers soon managed to detain this suspect too.