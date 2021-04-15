“This is no time for a foreign trip”

Until now trips abroad had to meet conditions and be essential e.g. for work.

Following Wednesday’s meeting federal PM De Croo (Flemish liberal) noted: “This is no time to go travelling.”

Belgium advises against travel to red zone countries as designated by the Belgian foreign ministry.

People returning after longer than 48 hours or arriving from red zone countries must quarantine and get tested on Days 1 and 7. This also applies to persons who already got the corona jab.

Travellers must fill in the Passenger Locator Form. Police officers will check compliance of this and a 250 euro fine will be your lot if you are caught violating this rule.