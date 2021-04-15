Exhibitionist at work in Ghent area
Police have received several reports of a man exhibiting his privates in Mariakerke (Ghent) and Lievegem (East Flanders). The disturbed individual is eager to attract the attention of women and starkers jumps out of the bushes in front of them.
The identity of the exhibitionist is still a mystery, but police intend to step up patrols as he is posing a general nuisance to women.
“We received a first report on 6 April” says Julie Van den Heede of local police. “The report concerned an exhibitionist on a road in Lievegem. The next day we received a second report about an exhibitionist near a local lake. Our teams and neighbourhood officers have been alerted and are carrying out patrols in these areas.”