Exhibitionist at work in Ghent area

The identity of the exhibitionist is still a mystery, but police intend to step up patrols as he is posing a general nuisance to women.

“We received a first report on 6 April” says Julie Van den Heede of local police. “The report concerned an exhibitionist on a road in Lievegem. The next day we received a second report about an exhibitionist near a local lake. Our teams and neighbourhood officers have been alerted and are carrying out patrols in these areas.”