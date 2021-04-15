Flemings’ naturist resort comes out tops internationally

The resort run by the Flemings is located in the hills of Alicante. It’s the second year in a row that it is honoured. Last year too it received a prize after barely being open for six months. Despite the pandemic the resort got a 9 out of 10 from judges.

One of the Flemish proprietors is Annemie: “The nature around here is incredible. We also listen to what our guests wish. Do they want to self-cater or do they prefer to be served at table? It’s not in every resort you can share a meal with other guests in the nude!”

"Due to the pandemic few guests arrived from Belgium and the Netherlands. We focused on Spanish customers” says Annemie. “Walking around in the nude isn’t illegal in Spain, so they don’t bat an eyelid. On the beach it’s quite every day.”

“Walking around in the nude gives you such a feeling of freedom. I used to have big doubts about my body, but naturism has allowed me to learn to adore my body.”

“I do believe they deserve the award” says a guest. “Their hospitality is incredible. Host and hostess are so attentive to detail. They let us be who we want to be. Everything is possible, nothing is obligatory.’