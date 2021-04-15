Rider misses turning and ends up on Brussels orbital
Wednesday was an unforgettable day for the American rider Ruth Winder, who after an exciting sprint, raced to victory in the women’s outing of the Arrow of Brabant cycling race. Another rider who won’t easily forget her experience yesterday is Olivija Baleisyte of Lithuania.
Halfway through the race she missed a turning and without realising it ended up on the outer Brussels orbital ring road. She was unable to rejoin the pack.
An alert passenger recorded her exploits on the ring.