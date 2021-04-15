Slightly fewer hospitalisations, no drop in critical care patients

On Wednesday 217 patients (-50 on the day) were hospitalised. 277 (-79) were discharged.



3,049 patients (-81) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 4% on the week. 941 (-6) are in intensive care. The figure is up 6% on the week. 538 (-18) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 11 April on average 42 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 12% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 11 April, 3,436 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 19% on the week.

935,316 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

On average 40,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 11 April. The figure is down 31% on the week. 9.5% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 0.95. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 95 others and the epidemic is no longer widening.

By 12 April 1,986,064 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. 640,859 had had their second shot.