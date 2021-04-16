1 dead and 3 injured in Antwerp docks smash
One person has died and another three people have been injured in a road traffic accident on the Scheldelaan in the port area of Antwerp. A van crashed head on with a lorry that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The accident happened at around 6:30am on Friday on the stretch of the Scheldelaan just outside the BASF plant. One of the people travelling in the van was killed, three others were injured.
The Antwerp Fire Service went to the scene to free those injured from the wreckage of the van. They have been taken to hospital for treatment. The Scheldelaan is closed to traffic in both directions.