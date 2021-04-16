Computer error sees East Flemish villagers issued with 15,000-euro bill for their bins

The bill was sent to the householders to pay for the processing of the green waste such as grass cuttings and the like. After several shocked residents of Oosterzele contacted ILVA, the company decided that it was time to put the record straight. Ms Varraes told VRT News that those that received bills for 15,000 euros do in fact only have to pay 15 euro.

A computer error is blamed for the incorrect billing. “Unfortunately, the software had changed the comma for a point”. In Dutch with numerals, we use a comma where a point would be used in English and vice-versa. “The sum that was demanded further on in the letter was correct. Hence the confusion”, Ms Verraes added.

ILVA will send out letters to all concerned explaining what happened.