Opposition wants answers in the light of Let’s Go Urban audit

The Flemish Christian democrat Antwerp City Councillor Nahima Lanjri told VRT News that in the first instance Ms El Kaouakibi and the other board member of Let’s Go Urban responsible for the alleged fraud.

"However, the City of Antwerp must now look into why the checks were so lacking and how this can be preventing from happening in the future. We see that other not-for-profit groups are subjected to stringent checks”.

This view is echoed by the Green City Councillor Imade Annouri. "Small not-for-profit groups have to submit every invoice. They even have to justify every can of energy drink they buy. And hear there is talk of 350,000 euro just disappearing. This raises a lot of questions, both about the city authorities and about the way in which checks are carried out”.