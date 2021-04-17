Almost 3,000 job losses announced during the first quarter of 2021

During the first three months of the year a total of 2,824 jobs were shed via the collective dismissal procedure. This compares to just 879 jobs that were lost under the same terms during the first quarter of last year. The figures come from the Federal Employment Department and appear in Saturday’s edition of the Francophone business newspaper L’Echo.

The restructuring at FedEx in Liège weighs heavily on the figures for Wallonia with a total of 1,097 people losing their jobs through collective dismissal there. In Flanders 922 jobs were lost using the procedure, while in Brussels this was 805.

During the whole of 2020 9,414 jobs were lost through collective dismissal.

