Belgium sends 760,000 face masks to Guinee

In a press release the Belgian Foreign Ministry said that "All this had put medical provision under enormous pressure”.

The consignment includes 600,000 surgical masks and 160,000 KN95 masks that have been donated by the Federal Health Department. Belgium currently has a stock of 10.2 million FFP2/KN95 masks and 150 million surgical masks.

"Belgium wants to show solidarity with the people of Guinee that are experiencing difficult times”, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said. The masks will be flown over to the capital of Guinee, Conakry on a flight chartered thanks to a cooperation agreement between the Foreign Ministry and a private partner.