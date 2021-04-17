COVID-19: Hospitalisations and deaths down, new cases up

During the week from 10 to 16 April an average of 236 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is a fall of 6% compared with the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

On Friday 16 April the hospitals reported 249 admissions, up 11 on the figures for the previous day. 260 patients were discharged, an increase of 18 on Thursday’s figures. There are currently 3,015 (-17) patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals.

Of these 923 (-7) are on intensive care wards and 547 (+6) are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICU wards has remained more or less stable this week, while the number of patients on ventilators has increased by 5%.

During the week from 7 to 13 April 39 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium every day, a fall of 3.8% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 23,681 people with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 7 to 13 April an average of 3,755 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 4% up on the previous week. During the same period an average of 44,100 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is down 10% on the previous. Of those tested 9.8% tested positive. The WHO says that an epidemic “gives cause for concern” if more than 5% test positive for a particular virus.

Meanwhile, the basic reproduction figure (R0) for coronavirus now stands at 0.94. This means that every 100 that have the virus infect a further 94 others.

On Thursday 15 april, the latest day for which figures are available, 2,136,300 people had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 23.2% of the adult population. 680,454 people had already been given both doses.