Medical Director of Antwerp Hospital network says that situation on ICUs remains “fragile”

She described the currently situation as follows; “Half of the beds are taken up by COVID patients. So the other half is available, but this is still just half of what we would normally have for non-COVID care”.



"I believe that there are currently between 100 and 200 ICU beds free in the whole country. COVID and non-COVID beds included. There are 10 provinces so this means that there are between 10 and 20 beds available per province and that isn’t a lot. We have traffic accident victims, people that have to undergo major operations, people that have had heart attacks or cerebral haemorrhages, but also organ transplantations and cancer operations. All these patients need to be accommodated in the available beds. This causes a lot of division and tension because every should be given the care they need when they need it”, Ms Bervoets added.