More than 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to Belgium during the next 2 weeks

During May and June, a total of 5.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be dispatched to Belgium. Figures for deliveries of the AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines in May and June are still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the amount of time between the vaccines being delivered here and them being used continues to shorten. A month ago, it took an average of 19 days between a vaccine being delivered and it being used. Currently this is 9 days. The Vaccination Task Force says that the aim is to shorten this period still further. Reliability of supply means that the time that passes between the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being delivered and it being put to use is the shortest.

The Vaccination Task Force’s Chairman Dirk Ramaekers told the press conference that he hopes that the European Medicines Agency will make a decision quickly concerning the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

He added that "Extra deliveries of Pfizer could possible compensate for J&J in sheer numbers, but of Pfizer requires two doses". Mr Ramaekers also said that a complete halt to vaccinations with Johnson&Johnson is out of the question.