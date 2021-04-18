Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals back below 3,000, but pressure on ICU’s remains high

During the week from 11 to 17 April an average of 234 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 6% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Saturday 17 April the country’s hospitals reported 237 (-12) admissions of patients with COVID-19. 316 (+56) patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals to 2,916, 4% lower than it was a week ago. Of those hospitalised 924 (+1) are on intensive care wards. 543 (-4) are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICU wards is 2% higher than it was a week ago.

During the week from 8 to 14 April an average of 39 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 8.4% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium 23,718 people with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 8 to 14 April an average of 3,638 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 1% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, during the same period the number of tests was also down 14% on the previous week. Of those tested 10% tested positive for the virus. Any positivity rate above 5% is considered to “give cause for concern” by the WHO.

The basic reproduction ratio (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.94. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 94.

On Friday 16 April, the most recent date for which figures are available, 2,204,943 people in Belgium had already received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. 696,692 had already been given both the required doses of the vaccine.