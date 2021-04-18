Police in Antwerp intervene to disperse crowds that had gathered on the city’s quayside
Police in Antwerp intervened at several locations in the city on Saturday to disperse crowds that had gathered to enjoy the spring sunshine. Large number of people had gone to the city’s quayside to enjoy the sun. However, such was their number that the police intervened to prevent the situation escalating later in the day.
The Antwerp Local Police Service Spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that “People had started dancing and they were standing too close together. They were playing music through amplifiers and this drew yet more people to the location. We confiscated 5 music box speakers, including 1 large one. One person was detained for breach of the peace”.