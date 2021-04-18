Train guard attacked during row over face covering

The footage shows the railway guard being kicked several times. Other people on the platform intervened to try and bring an end to the attack.

The Belgian rail company NMBS has confirmed that the incident occurred on a platform at Brussels North on Saturday evening. The NMBS Spokesman Bart Crols told VRT News that “A train guard reminded two passengers of their obligation to wear a face covering. One of the two refused to put his mask on and the situation degenerated into physical violence against the guard”

The guard plans to report the incident to the police. "NMBS will offer him its full support. This kind of behaviour towards a member of our staff remining passengers of their obligation to wear a face covering is completely unacceptable”, Mr Crols added.