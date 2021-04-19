Anderlecht finish in top four, Standard and AA Gent make it into Play-off II

After four straight win’s Vincent Kompany’s RSC Anderlecht finished third and earned itself a place in Play-off I. Anderlecht will be the team to watch as they are currently on form and during the regular football competition took 15 of the possible 18 points against the three other teams in Play-off I.

With the number of points being halved for the play-offs, the league leaders Club Brugge will start off 8 points ahead (with 38 points) of second-placed Royal Antwerp FC (30 points). RSC Anderlecht start off just a point behind them (29 points) with the fourth team in Play-off I KRC Genk starting the play-off with 29 points.

The Champions will go straight through to the Champions League, while the team that finishes second in Play-off-I will go to the third qualifying round of Europe’s premier football competition.

The team that finishes third will go into the final preliminary round of the Europa League.