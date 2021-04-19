Anderlecht finish in top four, Standard and AA Gent make it into Play-off II
The die hast been cast and we now know which Belgian First Division teams will compete in Play-off I, for the league title and the lion’s share of our country’s places in next season’s European football competition and Play-off II in which one European competition place can be won. We also now know that Excel Mouscron has been relegated. Waasland-Beveren that finished second from bottom faces a play-off match against Seraing, the team that will finish second in Belgium football’s second tier. At stake there is a place in next season’s First Division.
After four straight win’s Vincent Kompany’s RSC Anderlecht finished third and earned itself a place in Play-off I. Anderlecht will be the team to watch as they are currently on form and during the regular football competition took 15 of the possible 18 points against the three other teams in Play-off I.
With the number of points being halved for the play-offs, the league leaders Club Brugge will start off 8 points ahead (with 38 points) of second-placed Royal Antwerp FC (30 points). RSC Anderlecht start off just a point behind them (29 points) with the fourth team in Play-off I KRC Genk starting the play-off with 29 points.
The Champions will go straight through to the Champions League, while the team that finishes second in Play-off-I will go to the third qualifying round of Europe’s premier football competition.
The team that finishes third will go into the final preliminary round of the Europa League.
AA Gent, Standard, KV Oostende and KV Mechelen in Play-off II.
KV Oostende failed to make it into Play-off-I. They start off in Play-off-II as leaders with 27 points. 2 points behind them are Standard de Liège on 25 points. Also with 25 points are AA Gent. Just a point behind them is KV Mechelen.
With just 3 points separating KV Oostende and KV Mechelen Play-off II can go just about any way.
The winner of Play-off II will play a deciding match against the team that finishes fourth in Play-off I for a place in the new UEFA Conference League. However, if KRC Genk wins the cup final next weekend the winner of Play-off II will be certain of European football next season.
Over and out for Excel Mouscron
At the bottom of the league Excel Mouscron has been relegated and Waasland-Beveren will play a play-off game against the team that finished second in the Second Division Seraing to decide which of them plays First Division football next season.