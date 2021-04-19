Brussels' Royal Museums of Fine Arts almost sold out during the Easter Holidays

Nevertheless, the museums hope that the coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed soon in order to allow them to increase the maximum number of visitors they’re allowed to take.

The permanent collections at the Margritte Museum and the Fin de Siècle Museum were especially popular among Easter museum-goers, as were the temporary exhibition of work by the Belgian Cobra artist Pierre Alechinsky and the temporary exhibition of Aboriginal art. Traditional museum-goers, families and young people were among those that snapped up the 2,000 tickets that were available each day.

The museums’ spokesman Samir Al-Haddad told VRT News that "Before the Easter holidays we welcomed an average of 300 visitors on weekdays and 1,000 at the weekends. It was double that during the Easter holidays”.

Nevertheless, the museums are looking forward to future relaxations of the coronavirus restrictions. Prior to the pandemic they had a maximum capacity of 5,000 visitors.

The coronavirus pandemic saw visitor numbers at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts fall by 75% in 2020. In 2019 1.1 million visitors went to the museums. This was down to just 273,571 visitors last year.