COVID-19: Slow fall in the number of hospitalisations continues
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further modest falls in the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised and in the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying.
During the week from 13 to 19 April an average of 234 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is a fall of 8% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when an average of 253 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day.
On Sunday 18 April the country’s hospitals reported 201 new admissions of patients with COVID-19. 95 patients were discharged. There are currently 3,000 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 933 are on intensive care wards and 555 are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients has risen by 3% during the past week, while the number of patients on ventilators is up 4%.
During the week from 9 to 15 April an average of 39 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 9.6% on the average daily death toll during the previous week. So far 23,747 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
During the week from 9 to 15 April an average of 3,529 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 1% on the previous week that included the long Easter weekend.
Between 9 and 15 April an average of 40,700 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is down 10% on the previous week. Of those tested 9.9% tested positive for the virus. The WHO describes any positivity ratio above 5% as “giving cause for concern”.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.95. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 95.
On Saturday 17 April 2,260,513 people in Belgium had already received their first shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 24.6% of the adult population. 704,248 people had already been given their second dose.