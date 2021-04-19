Foreign travel, corona tests and quarantine are back!

The Belgian authorities are stepping up compliance on the rules on foreign travel.

The Passenger Locator Form needs to be filled in, if you have been abroad for over 48 hours. People returning from red zones need to quarantine for seven days and get tested on Days 1 and 7.

“We’re returning to the situation that existed before the introduction of the travel ban” says Karine Moykens of the Interfederal Committee Test and Tracing. “A lot of hard work has been done in recent weeks in order to improve the way surveillance of compliance with the rules is organised”.

Figures show it’s necessary. Between January and March 75% of people returning from red zones took a first test. Only 30% took the second test.

“Contact tracers will give people a call” says Moykens. “We phone at the beginning of the quarantine, but will now call a second time around Day 5 if returnees have not yet made an appointment for test 2. We will draw their attention to the compulsory nature of the test and ask if they need any help. We can pass on this information to field workers. Only if there is no response do we move on to ‘hard enforcement’ and will the local authorities and the police be involved. They get the information about who needs to quarantine.”

People flouting quarantine rules risk a 250 euro fine.

For the Passenger Locator Form visit the Belgian foreign ministry website.



Below, please find red zone countries and parts of countries.

