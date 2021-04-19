Skateboarder protest on Schelde Quays

“There are skateboarders, who live around the corner. Everyday they come here to exercise their favourite sport. The skate stoppers prevent this. We believe a solution should be found that suits the youngsters as well as walkers” says Amina Vandenheuvel of Redfox, the youth league of the far-left Labour Party.

The city authorities are suggesting the creation of a skatepark in the neighbourhood, but that will take two years to get up and running. For skateboarder Finlay this isn’t an option: “Skateboarding is an expression of creativity for many of us. In a skatepark all you can do is follow a pre-designed route. Skateboarding in the city is important. The skate stoppers bring it to a halt!”

So far 1,300 people have signed up to a petition against the skate stoppers.