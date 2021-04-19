Wout van Aert victorious at the Amstel Gold Race

The trio had broken away from the race inside the last 15km of the race. They maintained a frantic chase to the finishing line ahead of what remained of the peloton.

The winning break came after a number of aggressive attacks from the main contenders. The Ineos Grenadiers team posted three riders before Tom Pidcock launched an attack. However, he was quickly joined by van Aert and Schachmann.

The three riders were a good match for each other. Van Aert open the final sprint with 200 metres remaining. He seemed to be starting to fade as the finishing line approached with Pidcock coming alongside with 75 metres left. However, van Aert found the strength to come through and claim the narrowest of victories.