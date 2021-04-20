Broken electronics fill Club Brugge’s football stadium

Recupel estimates people in Belgium have some 51 million unused electronic appliances at home. some 9 million have reached the end of their lease of life. That works out at two per household. The organisation urges people to take these appliances to a collection point, to free up space, protect the environment and give the materials a new lease of life.

Recycling means that raw materials can be reused. “The more raw materials are recycled from existing equipment, the less we need to produce new raw materials via a mining industry that is very polluting” says Recupel’s Eric Dewaet.

Last year Recupel collected over 123,000 tons of old electronics and bulbs.

Due to corona restrictions supporters can’t attend matches and Club Brugge was glad to fill its stadium with electronic equipment to prove a point. In recent years the club has embraced sustainability.