Fruit grower dumps 4 tons of pears by rail track

The waste has been tipped near a badger burrow. Nature curator Stefan Carolus: “For several years now apples and pears have been dumped near this very busy badger burrow. It’s no fun either for the ramblers who are confronted with this stinking slurry in this beauty spot.”

The rotting fruit is particularly unhealthy for the badger population. Stefan Carolus has no idea why the fruit grower is dumping his waste here: “He has to take it to a processing plant. We’ve notified the town authorities. They are investigating the matter. It’s a form of fly tipping!”